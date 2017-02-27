SEOUL Feb 27 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Monday it will not be able to question President Park Geun-hye in person as part of its investigation into an influence-peddling scandal that threatens to topple Park.

Prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said it was regrettable prosecutors would not be able to question her in person. He said Park's office had refused a demand by prosecutors for a video or audio recording of any questioning.

Final decisions on indictments for all suspects embroiled in the scandal, including executives from Samsung Group, South Korea's largest conglomerate, would be made by Tuesday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)