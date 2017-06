(Repeats with no change to text)

SEOUL Feb 17 Samsung Group said on Friday it will do its best to ensure that the truth is revealed in future court proceedings, after the arrest of its chief, Jay Y. Lee.

Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal that led parliament to impeach President Park Geun-hye, in a blow to the world's biggest maker of smartphones. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)