SEOUL Jan 12 South Korea's special prosecutor has not yet decided whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, a spokesman for the investigation team said on Thursday.

An investigation of Lee is underway, and a decision on an arrest warrant will not be made until Thursday's investigation is completed, said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor's office.

The 48-year-old executive was named a suspect and summoned for questioning early on Thursday.

Prosecutors are trying to determine if payments of about 30 billion won ($25 million) Samsung made to the foundations and a business backed by a confidant of President Park Geun-hye were connected to a 2015 decision by the National Pension Service to back a controversial merger of two Samsung Group companies. ($1=1,181.9000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)