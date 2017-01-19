SEOUL Jan 19 South Korea's special prosecutor's
office said on Thursday it has not decided whether to make
another arrest warrant request for Samsung Group
leader Jay Y. Lee after a court rejected its first request.
Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul said Lee has
argued that he is a victim of coercion due to pressure from
President Park Geun-hye but that the prosecution was not
convinced of his argument.
The 48-year-old executive was named a suspect as part of an
investigation into a graft scandal that has led to the
impeachment of Park.
The spokesman also said Samsung Group Vice Chairman Choi
Gee-sung had been classified as a suspect on suspicion of
bribery but did not elaborate further.
