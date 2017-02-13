SEOUL Feb 13 The South Korean special
prosecutor's office said on Monday it will decide whether to
seek arrest warrants for more Samsung Group executives
amid a widening influence-peddling scandal that could topple
President Park Geun-hye.
Special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters
four executives other than Jay Y. Lee, head of South Korea's top
conglomerate, have been identified as suspects and a decision on
whether to seek their arrest would be made after questioning.
Prosecutors had previously said they would not seek arrests
for any Samsung officials other than Lee, who is being
questioned for the second time on suspicions that he pledged 43
billion won ($37.30 million) to a business and organisations
backed by Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, in exchange for support
for a 2015 merger of two Samsung units.
($1 = 1,152.6700 won)
