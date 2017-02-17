UPDATE 1-China turns up legal pressure on exiled tycoon Guo - Xinhua
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's special prosecutor's office said it is planning to indict Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee on charges that go beyond previously cited bribery allegations surrounding government backing of a 2015 merger of two group affiliates.
The charges against Lee relate to the broader process of leadership succession at Samsung, the prosecution spokesman told a news briefing on Friday, and said prosecutors will summon Lee for questioning on Saturday.
Lee was arrested early on Friday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal rocking the highest levels of power in South Korea. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Another in Kaifeng accuses Guo of 1.5 bln yuan of loan fraud (Adds further details from Xinhua)
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 17 Chinese prosecutors have filed new lawsuits against employees of two firms connected to fugitive Guo Wengui, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday, as Beijing continues to turn up the legal pressure on the New York-based tycoon at the centre of a political feud with the ruling Communist Party.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.