SEOUL Feb 14 South Korea's Samsung Group
said on Tuesday it never paid bribes to South Korean
President Park Geun-hye or sought illicit favours from her, as a
special prosecutor's office seeks to arrest the conglomerate's
leader.
The prosecutor's office said earlier on Tuesday it filed a
second request to arrest Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader
of the country's top conglomerate, on charges including bribery,
as part of a wider investigation into a graft scandal that led
to Park's impeachment by parliament in December.
The prosecution accuses Lee of paying bribes to Park's
confidant, Choi Soon-sil, to win support for a 2015 merger of
two Samsung affiliates.
Lee and the Samsung Group have denied wrongdoing.
