Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Jan 19 Shares of key Samsung Group companies opened higher on Thursday, after a South Korean court rejected the special prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee.
Shares of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were up 2.5 percent while Samsung C&T Corp shares were 4.1 percent higher as of 0003 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise for the broader market.
The Seoul Central District Court earlier on Thursday dismissed a warrant to arrest the 48-year-old Lee, who was named a suspect by the special prosecution as part of an investigation into a graft scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)