SEOUL Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

"We will consider necessary measures and continue with the investigation without wavering," special prosecution spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters during a briefing, without elaborating. He did not take questions.

The Seoul Central District Court earlier on Thursday dismissed a warrant to arrest the 48-year-old Lee, who was named a suspect as part of an investigation into the political scandal that has led to the impeachment of President Park. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Se Young Lee; Editing by Lincoln Feast)