SEOUL, March 16 Prosecutors said they will call
in three officials from South Korea's third-largest
conglomerate, SK Group, for questioning on Thursday as part of a
widening corruption scandal that brought down President Park
Guen-hye.
The three officials to be questioned from 10 a.m. local time
(0100 GMT) include Kim Chang-geun, the former head of the
semiconductor-to-telecom group's executive decision-making
committee, the Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Thursday,
citing the prosecution.
An SK Group spokesman had no comment when reached on
Thursday.
The questioning is part of the prosecution's continued
investigation into the influence-peddling scandal that brought
down Park and has engulfed South Korea's business and political
elites. Park, who has denied any wrongdoing, will be summoned
for questioning next Tuesday.
SK Group controls companies such as the world's No. 2 memory
chip maker, SK Hynix Inc, and South Korea's No. 1
telecom company, SK Telecom.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)