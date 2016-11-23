(Repeats to wider subscription base)
SEOUL Nov 23 The office of South Korean
President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday it had bought dozens
of Viagra pills while preparing for her trip to Africa this
year, not for anyone's erectile dysfunction but to treat
possible altitude sickness.
News of the purchase, confirmed by Park's spokesman, Jung
Youn-kuk, comes as Park is fighting calls for her to step down
over allegations that she and a friend had improperly pressured
big businesses to contribute funds to foundations set up to
support her policy.
Viagra became the most searched keyword among South Koreans
on the country's main online news portals following the news,
which was initially reported by an opposition Democratic Party
member of parliament.
While normally associated with erectile dysfunction, Viagra
has been reported as helpful in treating high-altitude pulmonary
edema, or altitude sickness.
The presidential Blue House bought 364 pills in December,
including 60 blue Viagra pills and the rest a generic version of
the drug, according to the Democratic Party MP, Kim Sang-hee.
Jung said the pills were bought to treat altitude sickness
for presidential aides and employees on Park's May trip to
Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda.
"We bought them, but they were left unused," Jung told
reporters.
Last week, the starlet of a TV soap became the most
talked-about celebrity in South Korea when a TV channel revealed
Park once used her name as a pseudonym at a beauty and detox
clinic.
Kim said data from the country's public health insurance
review service showed Park's office also bought injections
widely used in cosmetic and anti-aging treatments.
The Blue House said the purchase of injections was intended
for the health of the office's employees, recommended by medical
staff.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jack Kim and Nick Macfie)