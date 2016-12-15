WASHINGTON Dec 15 The White House on Thursday said it was unaware of any planned changes to the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea despite recent political changes there.

"I'm not aware of any change in plan for the deployment," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing. His comments come after the former leader of South Korea's main opposition party earlier on Thursday said deployment should be decided by its next leader. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)