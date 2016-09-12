UPDATE 2-Oil extends declines on rising U.S. output
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
SEOUL, Sept 13 South Korea's nuclear operator said early on Tuesday it suspended operation of four reactors at a nuclear power complex as a precaution late on Monday after two earthquakes struck the country's southeast.
The earthquakes, of magnitude 5.1 and 5.8, occurred on Monday night near the city of Gyeongju, according to South Korea's meteorological agency.
The 5.8 magnitude earthquake was the strongest recorded in South Korea, an official at the meteorological agency said.
Two injuries had been reported as a result of the quake, but no serious damage had been immediately reported, the agency said.
State-run Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Co shut down the Wolsong No.1, Wolsong No.2, Wolsong No.3 and Wolsong No.4 reactors, with a combined capacity of 2,779 megawatts, an official with the operator said.
It was not immediately clear when the four reactors would restart.
The shutdown of the four takes the number of reactors offline in the country to seven, according to KHNP website.
KHNP, owned by state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO), operates 25 nuclear reactors in Asia's fourth-largest economy. (Reporting by Jane Chung,Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Alison Williams)
* OPEC cuts will quickly reduce global crude inventory -ANZ (Updates prices)
LONDON, Jan 30 Efforts to stem the world's surplus of crude oil have thus far only moderately balanced the market - but have turned typically lower-quality crude into the most sought after barrels.
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.