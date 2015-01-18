SEOUL Jan 18 South Korea said on Sunday it will
approve two more casino resorts and the building of around 5,000
new hotel rooms this year, hoping to boost tourism investment by
around 3.5 trillion won ($3.25 billion).
The government would choose operators to invest around one
trillion won each in two integrated resorts with foreigner-only
casinos by the second half of this year, part of a three-year
plan to boost the economy, it said in a statement.
South Korea has already approved a consortium of U.S.-based
Caesars Entertainment Corp and Lippo Ltd as
well as a joint venture of local player Paradise Co Ltd
and Japan's Sega Sammy Holdings Inc to
build two casino resorts in Incheon, west of Seoul.
A consortium of Genting Singapore PLC and Landing
International Development Ltd is also seeking to break
ground for an integrated resort project on the Chinese tourist
hot spot island of Jeju.
The government also said it expected an additional 300
billion won of investment in four new duty free stores. Three
will be in Seoul, one on Jeju.
South Korea's 16 downtown duty free shops have seen their
revenue rise from 3 trillion won in 2011 to 4.4 trillion won
between January and October last year.
The number of Chinese tourists to South Korea grew nearly 41
percent in 2014, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
($1 = 1,080 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)