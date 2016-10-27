(Adds comment, detail)

* Says heating oil to drive demand in Q4

* Sees gasoline margins continuing at current levels

* Q3 profit down around 80 pct from last quarter

By Jane Chung

SEOUL, Oct 27 South Korea's S-Oil Corp expects strong winter demand to support refining margins in the fourth quarter, the country's third-largest refiner said on Thursday.

S-Oil, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, posted a 116.2 billion won ($102.18 million) profit in the third quarter of 2016, down from 640.9 billion won a quarter earlier, hit by lower inventory and a strong local currency.

"Asian demand is estimated to grow by 1.1-1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) quarter-on-quarter and 0.7-1.0 million bpd year-on-year," S-Oil said in an earnings statement.

"As demand-growth in the fourth quarter will be mainly driven by heating oil such as kerosene and gasoil, gasoline margins are expected to continue at current levels," a senior S-Oil official said on a call with analysts.

He added gasoline margins rebounded to around $12.30 a barrel in the previous quarter after autumn maintenance.

In the longer-term, the refiner said demand growth would outstrip supply due to slow capacity expansions.

The refiner also said higher crude oil prices would keep a lid on run rates at China's independent refineries, known as teapots.

"There will not be a further increase in the months ahead ... oil prices have gone up above $40 a barrel in the second-half of the year, discouraging Chinese refineries to increase their throughput rates," the S-Oil official said.

International oil prices hovered around $50 a barrel on Thursday as doubts over OPEC's ability to cut output weighed on markets, while firm demand and concerns over Venezuela's stability offered support.

The refiner plans to shut its No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) and a residue fluid catalytic cracking unit (RFCC) in the fourth quarter for at least a month of maintenance, the official said.

S-Oil ran its 669,000 barrel per day CDUs in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 95.6 percent of capacity in the July to September period, down from 97.8 percent in the first half, the firm said in its statement.

($1 = 1,137.2000 won) (Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)