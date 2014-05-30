SEOUL May 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday said President Woo Nam-sung will relinquish his role as head of the company's system chips business due to personal reasons.

Samsung's system chips business supplies mobile processors for Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads as well as the South Korean company's own Galaxy smartphones and tablets.

A Samsung spokeswoman said the change, effective June 1, is unrelated to performance and that Woo would remain with the company without specifying his future capacity.

She declined to comment on reports in local media that Woo had health problems that made it difficult for him to run the system chips business, forcing the change.

President Kim Ki-nam will oversee all of the company's semiconductor business from June 1, including the memory and system chip businesses, the company said. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)