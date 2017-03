SEOUL Oct 19 South Korea's S-Oil Corp said on Monday it expected oil demand to continue to grow in the fourth quarter and next year, supporting refining margins.

"The fourth-quarter oil demand will be mainly boosted by heating oil demand in Asia. And in 2016, North America and Asia will continue to drive the global oil demand growth," the country's third-largest refiner said in an earnings statement. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)