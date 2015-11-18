SEOUL Nov 18 South Korean officials will hold talks later this month with MSCI to press for the inclusion of their country's stock markets in the equity index compiler's advanced market index, breaking a link to other more volatile emerging markets.

The discussions in Hong Kong will be attended by a team of officials from the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, the Financial Services Commision and the Korea Exchange, the commission said in a statement.

It said the talks would focus on relevant issues, without elaborating. Government sources have said 24-hour trading of the won currency was on the list of requirements that MSCI want to see before promoting South Korea to the advanced markets index.

South Korea's won is currently traded onshore against the dollar and yuan in Seoul for six hours on weekdays.

South Korea's push for the inclusion of its markets into the advanced markets index comes before a widely expected increase in U.S. interest rates in December that could spur capital outflows from emerging markets. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)