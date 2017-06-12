SEOUL, June 12 Shares of major South Korean technology companies were broadly lower on Monday, hurt by weaker investor sentiment following a selloff in the U.S. tech sector on Friday amid concerns about sales of Apple Inc's new iPhones.

Apple supplier LG Display fell as much as 5.2 percent in its biggest daily percentage decline in nearly seven weeks and was down 4.9 percent as of 0231 GMT.

Shares of Naver Corp were 5.3 percent lower, while LG Electronics Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd were down 2.8 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)