SEOUL, Oct 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 21 -18.6* 61.2 -78.4 ^Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Month to date 998.4 876.9 -1,619.0 Year to date 1,875.8 -3,969.7 1,728.4 ^ Oct. 20 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 4 consecutive sessions of buying. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)