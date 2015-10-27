SEOUL, Oct 27 0Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 27 -7.5 -20.4 27.3 ^Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0 Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3 Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8 Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0 Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Month to date 995.0 1,029.7 -1,797.8 Year to date 1,872.4 -3,817.0 1,549.5 ^ Oct. 26 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)