SEOUL, Nov 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 2 133.2* -249.5 -10.0 ^Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7 Oct 27 -10.1 -18.2 27.7 Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0 Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3 Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8 Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0 Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Month to date 133.2 -249.5 -10.0 Year to date 1,730.9 -4,071.6 1,774.6 ^ Oct. 30 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net buyers after 4 consecutive sessions of selling. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)