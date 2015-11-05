Czech central bank removes cap on crown currency strength
PRAGUE, April 6 The Czech central bank (CNB) ended its intervention regime keeping the crown on the weak side of 27 per euro on Thursday, allowing the currency to float to stronger levels.
SEOUL, Nov 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 5 -28.9* -127.2 45.8 ^Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7 Oct 27 -10.1 -18.2 27.7 Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0 Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3 Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8 Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0 Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2 Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Month to date 253.7 -313.7 -509.3 Year to date 1,851.4 -4,135.8 1,275.4 ^ Nov. 4 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive sessions of buying. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
