SEOUL, Nov 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 12 -213.5* -30.1 104.9 ^Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Nov 10 -69.1 -168.1 396.9 Nov 9 5.3 -188.5 73.4 Nov 6 -51.2 -137.3 55.2 Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Oct 29 -25.1 -49.5 73.1 Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7 Oct 27 -10.1 -18.2 27.7 Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0 Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3 Month to date -297.4 -831.2 257.3 Year to date 1,300.3 -4,653.4 2,041.9 ^ Nov. 11 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 505.3 billion Korean won ($436.51 million) worth. ($1 = 1,157.6000 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)