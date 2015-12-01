(Corrects Dec 1 figures for retail investors) SEOUL, Dec 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 1 109.6 50.9 -212.8 ^Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Nov 25 -199.4 75.6 15.3 Nov 24 -181.8 229.5 -125.0 Nov 23 -104.0 168.1 -198.0 Nov 20 -174.8 144.5 -117.5 Nov 19 289.9 338.4 -767.8 Nov 18 -142.9 24.0 40.0 Nov 17 -164.6 156.9 -83.5 Nov 16 -236.2 11.2 116.5 Nov 13 -210.9 -44.6 111.1 Nov 12 -220.8 -23.5 105.7 Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Month to date 109.6 50.9 -212.8 Year to date -223.7 -3,256.8 760.3 ^ Nov. 30 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)