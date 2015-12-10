SEOUL, Dec 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 10 -355.1* 229.0 15.9 ^Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Nov 25 -199.4 75.6 15.3 Nov 24 -181.8 229.5 -125.0 Nov 23 -104.0 168.1 -198.0 Nov 20 -174.8 144.5 -117.5 Month to date -1,737.6 394.0 407.5 Year to date -2,070.8 -2,913.7 1,380.6 ^ Dec. 9 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.851 trillion Korean won ($1.57 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,180.2600 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)