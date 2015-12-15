SEOUL, Dec 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 15 -352.3* 274.8 -13.0 ^Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Nov 25 -199.4 75.6 15.3 Month to date -2,585.0 1,131.7 215.1 Year to date -2,918.3 -2,176.2 1,188.5 ^ Dec. 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for ten consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.698 trillion Korean won ($2.29 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,180.5400 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)