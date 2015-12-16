Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
SEOUL, Dec 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 16 -186.4* 536.7 -395.4 ^Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Month to date -2,771.7 1,668.6 176.4 Year to date -3,105.0 -1,639.1 796.8 ^ Dec. 15 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.885 trillion Korean won ($2.45 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,176.3000 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.