SEOUL, Dec 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 17 -65.5* 178.2 -180.3 ^Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Month to date -2,809.9 1,844.0 -356.8 Year to date -3,143.2 -1,463.7 616.4 ^ Dec. 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 12 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.923 trillion Korean won ($2.48 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,178.2400 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)