SEOUL, Dec 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 24 -3.6* 332.7 -362.2 ^Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Month to date -3,083.6 3,234.9 -1,675.6 Year to date -3,416.9 -72.9 -702.5 ^ Dec. 23 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 17 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.197 trillion won ($2.74 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,167.6800 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)