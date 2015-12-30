SEOUL, Dec 30 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 30 -38.3* -282.2 229.7 ^Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Month to date -3,245.1 2,843.2 -1,376.9 Year to date -3,578.4 -464.5 -403.8 ^ Dec. 29 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 20 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.358 trillion won ($2.87 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,171.7100 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)