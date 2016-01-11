SEOUL, Jan 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 11 -418.2* 86.3 256.6 ^Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2 Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4 Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9 Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7 Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Month to date -1,020.6 -98.8 929.2 Year to date -1,020.6 -98.8 929.2 ^ Jan. 8 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 836.7 billion Korean won ($692.32 million) worth. ($1 = 1,208.5500 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)