SEOUL, Jan 12 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jan 12 -239.7* 18.8 147.3
^Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9
Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2
Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4
Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9
Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7
Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7
Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7
Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3
Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2
Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4
Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0
Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6
Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0
Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3
Month to date -955.8 -80.1 1,076.7
Year to date -955.8 -80.1 1,076.7
^ Jan. 11 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for four
consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period
to a net 771.8 billion Korean won ($637.98 million) worth.
($1 = 1,209.7600 won)
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)