SEOUL, Jan 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 20 -231.5* -91.1 301.2 ^Jan 19 -279.8 177.2 87.9 Jan 18 -349.8 318.6 12.1 Jan 15 -218.2 -68.0 251.7 Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2 Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4 Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9 Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7 Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Month to date -2,437.5 500.3 1,833.6 Year to date -2,437.5 500.3 1,833.6 ^ Jan. 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.254 trillion Korean won ($1.85 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,215.1100 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)