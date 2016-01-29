BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
SEOUL, Jan 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 29 -184.0 -86.7 204.6 ^Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Jan 21 -297.4 315.6 -27.1 Jan 20 -228.3 -84.2 300.4 Jan 19 -279.8 177.2 87.9 Jan 18 -349.8 318.6 12.1 Jan 15 -218.2 -68.0 251.7 Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Month to date -3,326.3 3,115.8 1,533.5 Year to date -3,326.3 3,115.8 1,533.5 ^ Jan. 28 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)