SEOUL, Jan 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 29 -184.0 -86.7 204.6 ^Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Jan 21 -297.4 315.6 -27.1 Jan 20 -228.3 -84.2 300.4 Jan 19 -279.8 177.2 87.9 Jan 18 -349.8 318.6 12.1 Jan 15 -218.2 -68.0 251.7 Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Month to date -3,326.3 3,115.8 1,533.5 Year to date -3,326.3 3,115.8 1,533.5 ^ Jan. 28 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)