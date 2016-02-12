SEOUL, Feb 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 12 -298.0 429.3 -190.8 ^Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7 Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9 Feb 3 -190.5 -1.2 124.2 Feb 2 -30.0 -54.3 27.7 Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3 Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1 Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Jan 21 -297.4 315.6 -27.1 Jan 20 -228.3 -84.2 300.4 Month to date -350.3 1,174.8 -747.7 Year to date -3,316.5 4,312.2 404.2 ^ Feb. 11 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)