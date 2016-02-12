BRIEF-Sprott names Jack Lee as chairman to its board
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Feb 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 12 -298.0 429.3 -190.8 ^Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7 Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9 Feb 3 -190.5 -1.2 124.2 Feb 2 -30.0 -54.3 27.7 Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3 Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1 Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Jan 21 -297.4 315.6 -27.1 Jan 20 -228.3 -84.2 300.4 Month to date -350.3 1,174.8 -747.7 Year to date -3,316.5 4,312.2 404.2 ^ Feb. 11 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Syndicate Bank Ltd says base rate stands revised from 9.60% to 9.50%
* Bank of Montreal says board announces intention to appoint Darryl White as chief executive officer, BMO Financial Group, November 1, 2017