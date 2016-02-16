BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
SEOUL, Feb 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 16 94.6 75.0 -230.9 ^Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1 Feb 12 -297.8 428.7 -190.3 Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7 Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9 Feb 3 -190.5 -1.2 124.2 Feb 2 -30.0 -54.3 27.7 Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3 Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1 Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Month to date -379.6 1,469.8 -1,102.1 Year to date -3,345.8 4,607.2 49.7 ^ Feb. 15 figures revised (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.