SEOUL, Feb 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 22 35.1 -53.1 -47.5 ^Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8 Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7 Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1 Feb 12 -297.8 428.7 -190.3 Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7 Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9 Feb 3 -190.5 -1.2 124.2 Feb 2 -30.0 -54.3 27.7 Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3 Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1 Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Month to date -115.0 1,563.2 -1,788.8 Year to date -3,081.2 4,700.6 -637.0 * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 293.1 billion Korean won ($237.63 million) worth. ^ Feb. 19 figures revised ($1 = 1,233.4500 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)