SEOUL, Feb 22 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Feb 22 35.1 -53.1 -47.5
^Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4
Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0
Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8
Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7
Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1
Feb 12 -297.8 428.7 -190.3
Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0
Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7
Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9
Feb 3 -190.5 -1.2 124.2
Feb 2 -30.0 -54.3 27.7
Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3
Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1
Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9
Month to date -115.0 1,563.2 -1,788.8
Year to date -3,081.2 4,700.6 -637.0
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for three
consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the
period to a net 293.1 billion Korean won ($237.63 million)
worth.
^ Feb. 19 figures revised
($1 = 1,233.4500 won)
