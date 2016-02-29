SEOUL, Feb 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 29 173.2* -189.2 -53.9 ^Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8 Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7 Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1 Feb 12 -297.8 428.7 -190.3 Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Feb 5 0.4 565.9 -152.7 Feb 4 149.8 170.3 -359.9 Month to date 300.5 1,463.1 -1,839.1 Year to date -2,665.7 4,600.4 -687.3 ^ Feb. 26 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 436.6 billion Korean won ($352.57 million) worth. ($1 = 1,238.3400 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)