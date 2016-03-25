BRIEF-Bursa Malaysia posts qtrly profit after tax of 50.2 mln RGT
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
SEOUL, March 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 25 -40.2* 41.1 -70.4 ^March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2 March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6 March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1 March 21 134.5 -313.0 103.5 March 18 277.4 -342.9 29.7 March 17 734.6 -145.5 -268.5 March 16 98.4 -90.8 -45.9 March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5 March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 Month to date 3,467.9 -2,935.4 -1,108.7 Year to date 802.2 1,665.0 -1,795.9 ^ March 24 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 11 consecutive sessions of buying. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* Qtrly profit after tax 50.2 million RGT, Qtrly revenue 123.7 million RGT
HONG KONG, Feb 3 Chinese stocks slumped on Friday, sending Asian markets skidding for their biggest losses in two weeks after Beijing unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates, adding to growing concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive policies.
* Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2009 and coin and bar buying dipped. Global dema