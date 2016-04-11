SEOUL, April 11 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0718 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
April 11 *-16.7 -128.1 80.8
^April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6
April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8
April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6
April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4
April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5
April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1
March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1
March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6
March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5
March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1
March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7
March 24 48.0 -173.2 59.2
March 23 11.8 -45.1 -43.6
March 22 135.5 -88.4 -115.1
Month to date 145.5 -1,339.0 820.0
Year to date 911.4 331.7 -1,230.4
^ April 8 figures revised
* Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive
sessions of buying.
($1 = 1,145.0100 won)
(Reporting by Nataly Pak)