SEOUL, April 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 15 *97.9 24.8 -109.3 ^April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 March 28 -11.2 -32.0 -25.1 March 25 -40.2 40.9 -70.7 Month to date 907.3 -1,243.1 -169.0 Year to date 1,673.2 427.6 -2,219.3 ^ April 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 761.8 billion Korean won ($664.66 million) worth. ($1 = 1,146.1500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)