BRIEF-GFH Financial Group says unit signs to acquire US Virginia Data Center
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
SEOUL, April 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0716 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 19 *29.0 139.4 -152.7 ^April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 Month to date 1,136.2 -1,242.8 -369.9 Year to date 1,902.1 427.9 -2,420.2 ^ April 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 990.6 billion Korean won ($873.61 million) worth. ($1 = 1,133.9100 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)
* Unit GFH Capital signs new investment in US Virginia-based Data Center with market value exceeding $100 million
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.