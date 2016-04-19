SEOUL, April 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0716 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 19 *29.0 139.4 -152.7 ^April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 March 29 148.5 -26.5 -184.5 Month to date 1,136.2 -1,242.8 -369.9 Year to date 1,902.1 427.9 -2,420.2 ^ April 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 990.6 billion Korean won ($873.61 million) worth. ($1 = 1,133.9100 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)