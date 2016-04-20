SEOUL, April 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 20 *110.6 -57.4 -44.3 ^April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 March 31 -210.5 57.5 82.1 March 30 36.9 6.8 -126.6 Month to date 1,246.8 -1,300.0 -414.1 Year to date 2,012.7 370.7 -2,464.4 ^ April 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.1 trillion Korean won ($971.86 million) worth. ($1 = 1,131.8500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)