BRIEF-Capital First approves NCD issue worth 1.50 bln rupees
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 22 *150.1 -179.2 37.8 ^April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 April 6 116.6 -299.4 199.6 April 5 -192.6 -73.3 194.4 April 4 58.2 -193.1 61.5 April 1 -211.1 -46.6 285.1 Month to date 1,559.0 -1,332.6 -678.9 Year to date 2,324.9 338.1 -2,729.2 ^ April 21 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.413 trillion Korean won ($1.24 billion)worth. ($1 = 1,143.5300 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)
* Says approved an issue of non-convertible debentures worth 1.50 billion rupees plus green shoe option of 3.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2o8aFJX Further company coverage:
TOKYO, April 13 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342