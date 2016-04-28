BRIEF-Vicinity Centres and Perron Group enters into contract for sale of residential air rights
* Together with co-owner Perron Group, contract for sale of residential air rights has been entered into with Golden Age Group.
SEOUL, April 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 28 *-196.1 110.0 88.5 ^April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 April 19 29.0 139.6 -152.6 April 18 199.8 -139.2 -48.2 April 15 97.9 25.0 -109.4 April 14 550.9 174.1 -791.2 April 12 113.0 -102.8 -88.5 April 11 -16.7 -128.4 81.0 April 8 165.4 -280.0 48.6 April 7 225.8 -318.5 29.8 Month to date 1,886.7 -1,690.0 -642.2 Year to date 2,652.6 -19.4 -2,692.5 ^ April 27 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 11 consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,136.7800 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)
LONDON, April 10 Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.