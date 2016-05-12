SEOUL, May 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 12 *14.0 -156.6 106.0 ^May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 April 20 111.8 -58.6 -45.0 Month to date 249.1 -1,254.9 777.9 Year to date 2,959.1 -1,470.8 -1,805.4 ^ May 11 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 120.6 billion Korean won ($103.56 million) worth. ($1 = 1,164.5500 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)