SEOUL, May 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 13 *-142.6 -115.4 218.2 ^May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 April 26 128.9 -44.3 -88.6 April 25 207.7 -159.8 -41.4 April 22 154.9 -184.7 38.5 April 21 160.9 147.9 -302.0 Month to date 117.0 -1,342.0 1,000.5 Year to date 2,827.0 -1,557.9 -1,582.7 ^ May 12 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after 3 consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,172.2200 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)