SEOUL, May 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 19 -22.3 -41.2 30.9 ^May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 May 4 172.3 -490.4 297.8 May 3 87.0 -177.0 68.5 May 2 -32.9 -177.8 180.3 April 29 63.8 -203.1 109.5 April 28 -202.5 116.5 88.3 April 27 182.4 -257.9 77.6 Month to date 94.7 -1,672.6 1,231.1 Year to date 2,804.7 -1,888.6 -1,352.1 ^ May 18 figures revised ($1 = 1,188.7500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)