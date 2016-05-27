SEOUL, May 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 27 *149.0 -10.3 -176.0 ^May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 May 11 69.9 -241.4 130.8 May 10 36.7 41.0 -124.8 May 9 -97.9 -52.7 119.2 Month to date 194.4 -1,289.2 573.0 Year to date 2,904.4 -1,505.1 -2,010.2 ^ May 26 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 280.7 billion Korean won ($238.10 million) worth. ($1 = 1,178.9000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)